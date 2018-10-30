Carterville boy scout makes flag retirement box for community

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Troop 7077 Boy Scout Noah Johnson didn’t have to look far to find a problem to fix for his Eagle project in his hometown of Carterville.
“There’s actually quite a few torn up flags in the community,” he said.
Noah said he saw how many flags in his neighborhood were tattered and frayed, so he wanted to help fix it. He decided to make a flag retirement drop box and put it right in front of the local fire station.
“I figure that people needed to retire them properly,” he said. "They may as well get it done right and bring them to the Boy Scouts.”
He said the idea was his, but he got help securing the proper materials and help making the physical box from City Alderman, Bud Edwards.
According to Noah, there’s more to properly disposing of Old Glory than one might think.
“We’ll have two or three scouts that will display the flag,” he said. "Then we’ll fold it properly and we’ll lay it on the fire with respect and reverence.”
As someone who wants to join the military after he finishes high school, Noah said this project around the stars and stripes struck a chord with him.
“It’s important to me because it symbolizes the sacrifices that our armed forces have made throughout history,” he said.
