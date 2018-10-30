Cape Girardeau, MO Leaf pickup program route to begin Nov. 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Between the months of October and March, Cape Girardeau is providing curbside leaf pickup.
An automated truck will make scheduled and unscheduled routes. The vacuum hose on the automated truck picks up the leaves that have been raked to the curbside. Leaf piles must be kept free of limbs and other debris to avoid damaging the equipment. Detail information on the current year’s program can be found here.
Beginning in October, the automated leaf truck travels the entire city continuously on a unscheduled routes.
Starting Nov. 1, the leaf truck will run routes designated on the brochure map. Leaves will only be collected at each home one time during this phase. It is important to have leaves curbside before your route day, so you are not missed. Scheduled routes can be affected by weather.
Once all scheduled route have been complete at least once, the leaf truck will continue on unscheduled routes and may be at each home more than once.
