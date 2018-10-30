$350,000 awarded for busy intersection realignment project in Western KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A busy intersection serving McCracken, Carlisle and Ballard counties is getting changed.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), $350,000 in discretionary funds has been awarded for the U.S. 62/KY 286 "Y" intersection realignment project.
Local and state leaders believe the realignment of the roadway will have a positive impact for commuters and local industry.
According to KYTC, an average of 5,000 vehicles travel through the U.S. 62/KY 286 "Y" intersection at Milan Station near the McCracken-Ballard County line every day.
