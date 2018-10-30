$350,000 awarded for busy intersection realignment project in Western KY

According to KYTC, $350,000 in discretionary funds has been awarded for the U.S. 62/KY 286 "Y" intersection realignment project. (KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | October 30, 2018 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:32 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A busy intersection serving McCracken, Carlisle and Ballard counties is getting changed.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), $350,000 in discretionary funds has been awarded for the U.S. 62/KY 286 "Y" intersection realignment project.

Local and state leaders believe the realignment of the roadway will have a positive impact for commuters and local industry.

“With the anticipated increase in large truck traffic along KY 286 due to the re-opening of the paper mill in Wickliffe in the coming months, this project will help foster a safer connection with U.S. 62 for folks traveling to and from Ballard and Carlisle Counties, and beyond, while continuing to support job creation, retention and development.”
Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer

According to KYTC, an average of 5,000 vehicles travel through the U.S. 62/KY 286 "Y" intersection at Milan Station near the McCracken-Ballard County line every day.

