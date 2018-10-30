Avoid spreading illness at work by cleaning common dirty areas

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Getting sick at work is as easy as hitting a button right now. So how can you stay healthy?
You can avoid or take extra time cleaning five of the germiest places in your office. According to Workopolis, five germy spots in your office are:
1) Copier start button
2) Desktop
3) Pens on your desk
4) Kitchen sink
5) Vending machine buttons
There are many cleaning hacks you can try out to help you avoid getting sick.
You can keep a plant on your desk to help you absorb indoor pollutants. Also, try moving things from your desk and storing them! That way, when you go to clean, you won’t have to navigate around the clutter. And finally, keep just one or two pens on your desk, any more than that and your neighbors will want to share.
You might not be able to avoid getting at sick, but at least you can keep the germs at bay.
