What you need to know Oct. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 29.
We are waking up to a chilly morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures are in the 30s and 40s but we’ll warm up to highs near 70 this afternoon.
We’ll also have a southwest wind, most of the day.
Dry weather sticks around Tuesday as well, but winds will pick up through the day.
Wet and stormy weather takes over Halloween.
Trick-or-treating plans will be soggy and cool.
More rain is expected Thursday.
A Harrisburg, Illinois man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.
A day after the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead, officials released the names of the victims.
Rescue operations are underway right now off the coast of Indonesia after a plane crashed into the ocean Monday morning. The plane crashed just minutes after takeoff.
Police say a father shot and killed a masked man who opened fired at an Alabama McDonald’s.
Ahead of the busy holiday shipping season, UPS is reportedly bumping up shipping prices.
Cats rule the day. Today is National Cat Day.
