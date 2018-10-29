Student shot, killed by another student at Butler HS in Charlotte, suspect in custody

By WBTV Web Staff | October 29, 2018 at 6:50 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 12:21 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A student has been confirmed dead after a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning. Another student has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning. Matthews Police confirmed the student died from injuries related to the shooting after they were taken to the hospital.

WBTV News spoke to students at the school who described a fight between two students that led up to the shooting.

“We heard a bang and we seen them starting to fight," said Butler high school senior, Lester Henline. "All of the sudden he pulled out a pistol and everybody started running.”

Butler High School freshman, Joshua Cherry, sent WBTV News a video showing the moment students were allowed to leave the school.

“A kid was shot," said Cherry on the video. "Kids are crying. It’s a mess.”

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as officials worked to investigate the scene and the lockdown was lifted nearly two hours later so students could be reunited with parents who gathered outside the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement at noon advising counseling is available to any student or staff member who wishes to speak to someone about this morning’s fatal shooting.

Our hearts are with the family, loved ones, friends and everyone affected by the tragedy which occurred this morning at Butler High School. Counseling is available to any student or staff who wishes to speak to someone. The Butler High School community and CMS appreciates the support of the entire community during this difficult time. CMS will provide updates throughout today, as warranted.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated the single shooter was taken into custody and the weapon was apprehended.

In a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, families arriving on the scene were instructed to pick up their students at the entrance of Butler High.

The lockdown at Butler High School has been lifted by law enforcement. The campus has been secured by law enforcement, no immediate danger exists and an investigation continues. Butler families may now pick students up from the entrance of the Butler HS campus only. Families arriving to pick up students will be directed by law enforcement officers to the entrance of the campus. Students will be escorted from the building to the entrance to meet families. Please exercise patience to ensure everyone’s safety and we appreciate your cooperation. Classes will proceed on campus today for students remaining on campus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Earlier this morning, Matthews Police reported two students were fighting prior to the shooting.

We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning. There is one student that has been shot that was...

Posted by Matthews Police Department on Monday, October 29, 2018

According to CMS, classes will proceed Monday for students who remain on campus.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson released a statement expressing his concern for those affected by the shooting.

“I am heartbroken to hear that we have lost a student to school violence in one of our schools. We have contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities and will assist in any way we can, but of course our first thoughts are for the parents and other loved ones of the student who passed away. The safety of our students is paramount. This is a sad day for all of North Carolina, and we must work together as a community to address these problems.”
State Superintendent Mark Johnso

Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey released a statement about the shooting just before 1 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events at Butler High School this morning. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man, and to everyone affected at Butler High School. Our hearts are with you, and the community stands behind you. This is a very sad day here in Matthews.”
Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey

Other NC leaders, such as Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Congresswoman Alma Adams also sent out statements and prayers on Twitter.

Governor Roy Cooper said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news in Matthews.

I am heartbroken to hear about today’s school violence that has taken the life of a high school student in Matthews, and my family is praying for this community. I have been in touch with local officials to offer condolences and state support as needed. As we get more information it is critical that we come together to do everything in our power to prevent these incidents from happening and keep guns out of our schools.
Governor Roy Cooper

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.