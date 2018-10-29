Statewide winter weather drill set for Nov. 7

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will test its readiness to plow for the upcoming winter season with a statewide drill on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
You may notice increased numbers of MoDOT vehicles on state routes during the drill. In rural areas, crews will deploy after 8 a.m. In urban areas, the drill will not start until after 9 a.m. The exercise should be completed by 3 p.m.
During the drill, crews will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed to their trucks. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.
In addition, every piece of equipment - every truck, motor grader, snow blower and tractor - is inspected.
