Sources: President Trump is coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - President Trump will be back in the Heartland before the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Sources tell Heartland News that President Donald Trump will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, November 5.
Details on the time and location of the President’s visit to Cape Giradeau have not been revealed.
Last month a rally at the Show Me Center had to be canceled as President Trump dealt with Hurricane Florence.
The President also making another stop in the Show-Me-State.
He is due in Columbia, Mo. Thursday, Nov. 1.
During the Colombia and Cape Giradeau visits, he’s expected to campaign for Missouri State Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.
The President was in Murphysboro, Illinois on Saturday campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost.
