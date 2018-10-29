Police: Harrisburg, IL man killed in alcohol related crash

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Harrisburg, Illinois man was killed in a crash Sunday, Oct. 28 in Saline County.
The crash happened around 3:54 p.m. on IL Route 34, about a mile North of Harrisburg.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), William W. Wasson, Jr., 31, was driving a 1963 Chevrolet pick-up truck, when for some unknown reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road.
The truck then came back up onto the road, crossed both lanes of Route 34, traveled off the West side of the road and hit an embankment.
Troopers report Wasson was thrown from the truck.
An ambulance rushed Wasson to a local hospital and was later flown to a regional hospital where he died later in the evening.
ISP says Wasson was not wearing a seat belt and a preliminary investigation shows alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Harrisburg Police Department, Saline County Ambulance and Deaconess Ambulance assisted ISP at the crash scene.
