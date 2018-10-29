No injuries after minor crash in Jackson, MO involving school bus

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Police confirm no one was injured on a school bus after it was involved in a minor crash on Monday, October 29.
According to Lt. Jon Broom with Jackson Police, a vehicle rear-ended the bus on Highway 61 on Monday afternoon.
The Jackson R-2 School District said the bus carrying high school students was on its way to North Elementary at the time.
The school was contacting parents by phone and said they could contact the school with any questions.
