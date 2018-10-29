Murphysboro, IL mayor reacts to his request from President Trump

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - With the President of the United States planning a visit to the Heartland next Monday, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens reminisce on his visit this past weekend.
It was a historic day the people of southern Illinois will never forget.
“If you just work hard and try to accomplish things in the most peaceful manner possible, just good things tend to happen,” and Stephens says good things he will never forget.
The Murphysboro mayor was asked to not only say the Pledge of Allegiance for President Trump’s Rally, but he also received an unexpected request from the Commander-In-Chief.
“I’m here at this rally for President Trump and the White House staff has asked me to get a Jewish Rabbi and Catholic Priest to deliver additional prayer and words of peace especially in light of the tragic events in Pittsburgh,” Stephens said.
Fortunately, he successfully coordinated that mission of finding a Rabbi and a Priest. He says within two and a half hours, he as able to locate Assistant Rabbi Sam Goldman and Father Bob Flannery to get them to the airport in such short notice.
“They all understood [what] it was," said the mayor. “Whether they like President Trump or don’t like President Trump, nobody even talked about that. I think they understood that it was an opportunity to share their faith and to hopefully bring a moment of peace to what has been a fairly highly charged political atmosphere lately.”
However, the day didn’t stop there. Stephens left a White House Aide with a special letter to President Trump highlighting three important items to could help this region.
In that letter the mayor mentioned a few ways to grow and improve rural communities like Murphysboro like more money for infrastructure, more federal funding for higher education like like alma mater Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and lastly, more focus on public housing.
Stephens says that aide promised he would get that letter to the President.
“I got a tremendous amount of support online for having delivered that letter to President Trump, to one of his aides who promised me that he would get it to him, he said. Partially because he said, I owe you one.”
President Trump is planning to visit Cape Girardeau next Monday to drum up support for republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.
