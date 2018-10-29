MO gov., first lady invite families to mansion on Halloween

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have invited children and their families to stop by the governor’s mansion on Halloween for trick-or-treating. It will start on Wednesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Treats will be available and photos can be taken with the couple.
“Teresa and I are excited to continue this tradition and to meet people of the community during this fun holiday,” said Governor Parson. “We look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes, meeting their families, and making the People’s Mansion a memorable part of their Halloween tradition as well as their childhood.”
