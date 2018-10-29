Metropolis, IL man wanted on theft charges arrested after foot chase

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested on theft charges on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
According to police, at 12:20 a.m. a metropolis officer was Donald Gilbert, 50, of Metropolis, Ill., walking out of a convenience store. Gilbert had a warrant issued by Union County, IL for retail theft. Gilbert ran and began a foot chase with the officer.
After a few blocks, Gilbert tried to climb a fence. The officer warned Gilbert to stop, but Gilbert continued and a taser was used.
Gilbert was arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center and charged with the warrant and resisting arrest.
