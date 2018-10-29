Metropolis, IL man arrested on failure to restrain a child in a vehicle

METROPOLIS,IL (KFVS) - Metropolis police arrested a man following a traffic stop on Oct. 23.
According to police, at 3:42 a.m. police stopped Dakota Richardson, 21, of Metropolis, Illinois, for vehicle tags that were not registered to his vehicle. A computer check on the driver revealed a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the unlawful us of a weapon.
Police also saw a small child asleep in the back seat, who was unrestrained. Richardson was charged with failure to restrain a child and unlawful use of registration. Richardson was taken to the Massac County Detention center.
