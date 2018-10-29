Metropolis, IL man arrest on drug and weapon weapon charges

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - A traffic stop resulted in several charges in Metropolis, Illinois on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
According to police, a Metropolis Sargeant stopped a green Ford for traffic violations. A computer check found that the driver, Paul Tabb , 31, of Metropolis, Ill., revealed that his license was suspended. The Sargeant could smell a strong odor of Cannabis.
Tabb was arrested and a search revealed brass knuckles on his person and a bag in the vehicle containing 24 baggies of Cannabis as well as other substances.
Charges include Driving on a suspended license, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of brass knuckles by a felon.
Additional charges are pending following a drug analysis by the ISP Crime Lab. Tabb was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
