Mayfield, KY woman arrested on several charges including DUI

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Police arrested a woman in Graves County, Kentucky after a police chase on Sunday, Oct. 28.
According to the Graves County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a reckless driver on State Route 97 near Sedalia, Ky.
Deputies saw a yellow Jeep Wrangler driving erratically. Deputies attempted to stop the jeep, but the jeep continued to State Route 1890. Deputies managed to stop the vehicle at the intersection of State route 1890 and State Route 121.
Deputies arrested McKenzie Waggoner, 40, of Mayfield, Ky. and charged her with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Etc (Second Offense), Fleeing or Evading Police First-degree (Motor Vehicle), Careless Driving, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance (First Offense) and no registration receipt.
Waggoner was taken to the Graves County Jail.
