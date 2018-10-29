I-24 reopened after semi truck, car crash in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Interstate 24 reopened after a crash around 1:04 p.m. on Monday, October 29 in McCracken County.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews were dispatched to a crash involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 11 mile marker.
Deputies arrived to find a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix blocking the eastbound inside/passing lane.
They say the driver of the car was being tended to by several motorists that had stopped after the crash.
According to deputies, Griffin told them she was driving in the outside lane when a semi-tractor trailer changed lanes and hit her car.
They say an eastbound UPS tandem semi-tractor trailer driven by 52-year-old Rodney L. Jones, of Nashville, Tenn., was driving in the inside/passing lane before the crash. He allegedly tried to change lanes and hit the driver’s side of Griffin’s car, which caused her to loose traction and spin into a bridge wall. The car then slid under the tandem trailer and was run over by the rear tires of the trailer.
Griffin was taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating” injuries.
The eastbound lanes of I-24 were reduced to one lane of traffic for about one hour.
