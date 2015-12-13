Skip to content
December 13, 2015 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated October 29 at 9:28 AM
LATEST NEWS
Trick-or-treating in the Heartland 2018
When will you be going door-to-door to trick-or-treat?
By
Amber Ruch
25m
25m
Police: Harrisburg, IL man killed in alcohol related crash
A Harrisburg, Il. man was killed after his pickup truck hit an embankment off of IL Route 34.
By
Marsha Heller
1h
1h
Holiday Military Greetings
Join us as we salute those who serve.
1h
1h
First Alert: Cool morning, warmer afternoon
It will be a cool start to your Monday, but it will be sunny and warmer by the afternoon.
By
Marsha Heller
4h
4h
Sources: President Trump is coming to Cape Girardeau
Sources tell Heartland News that President Trump will be coming to Cape Girardeau on Monday, Nov. 5.
By
Marsha Heller
5h
5h
What you need to know Oct. 29
Your weather, headlines and trending stories for Monday, Oct. 29.
By
Marsha Heller
5h
5h
Dry start to the workweek
Good Monday morning. It is a clear, chilly morning across the area this morning. Lots of sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help warm us up quickly today.
By
Laura Wibbenmeyer
4:58 AM
4:58 AM
Man injured after thrown from motorcycle in McCracken Co.
A man was injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle on Sunday, Oct. 28.
By
Kaylie Ross
October 28
October 28