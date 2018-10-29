Gov. request emgercy declaration for KY farmers

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has submitted paperwork to request a disaster delcaration for farmers due to heavy rains.
The weather impacted the yield and quality the crops across the state and resulted in damage to buildings, fences, equipment and farming infrastructure.
“Kentucky farm families are a vital part of our individual communities and our state’s overall economy,” said Gov. Bevin. “We are grateful to Secretary Perdue and the USDA for considering this request to provide our hardworking farmers with much-needed assistance in the aftermath of an extraordinarily challenging weather year.”
The designation would allow for the availability of low-interest loans to farmers in all primary and contiguous counties impacted by the disaster.
