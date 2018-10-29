Gov. Parson to visit Poplar Bluff, MO school

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to visit Poplar Bluff R-1 High School on Tuesday, October 29.
According to Communications Director Tim Krakowiak, the visit is to announce the signing of House Bill 3 which establishes a statewide STEM career awareness program allowing students to gain graduating credits in computer science.
Sen. Doug Libla arranged for the visit to take place. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Travis Fitzwater
