Flags lowered in KY in honor of synagogue tragedy

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Flags are to be lowered at state office buildings in Kentucky until October 31 in honor of the victims of the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue Tragedy, according to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
“Kentucky joins our nation in mourning those who were brutally slain this weekend while worshipping in Pittsburgh,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “We earnestly pray for healing for the loved ones, fellow congregants and all community members impacted by this despicable act of evil.”
All residents, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in the tribute.
