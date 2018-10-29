First Alert Monday Evening Outlook

Halloween day and night continue to look chilly and wet. One new trend is for the expected low on Wednesday night to track a bit farther southeast….so the heaviest rains will likely be over our southeastern counties. At this point, however, don’t want to get too fancy with the details. Overall we’ll see rain and embedded thunderstorms on Wednesday as the front moves southward…and then a good chance of rain and embedded thunder for much of the region overnight and into Thursday morning. Severe threat looks low, but rainfall could be significant and locally heavy....so obviously this will impact trick or treat hours Wednesday evening. Beyond this, it still looks like a cool upper low will bring some chilly rains by Friday afternoon or evening….but the following weekend is still looking dry and a bit warmer again.