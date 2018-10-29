First Alert: Cool morning, warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Grab a jacket before you head out the door. It’s a cool start your Monday.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm up later this afternoon with highs near 70.
It will be a sunny and clear day with a southwest wind.
Dry weather sticks around Tuesday as well, but winds will pick up through the day.
Bad news for trick-or-treaters unless they are dressing up like a duck. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected on Halloween.
It will also be cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s by the time trick-or-treaters head out.
More rain is expected on Thursday. There could be be some lingering thunderstorms in the morning, but turning to just rain showers for the rest of the day.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.