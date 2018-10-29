Everyday Hero: Bernice Ward

“Hugging on the kids – listening to them when they’re sad, letting them know you have an ear for them – that stuff helps,” Purnell said. “One of the biggest things that we’ve been talking about in training is bullying and depression -- and trying to avoid suicide… Because sometimes they don’t think anyone even notices them and our grandparents do. They make a point to say – hey I know you are here, and I love you and you will be missed.”