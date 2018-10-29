Driver injured after semi overturned in crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

The Fruitland Fire Protection District responded to a crash on Highway C in Cape Girardeau County Missouri following the crash of a semi truck. (Source: Fruitland Fire Protection District) (Long, James)
October 29, 2018 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:27 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Fruitland Fire Protection District responded to a crash on Highway C in Cape Girardeau County Missouri following the crash of a semi truck.

Crews responded to the crash at 9:47 a.m. on Monday, October 29. The truck had overturned and the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance all responded to the call.

