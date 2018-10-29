Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in southern IL woods

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Jackson County, Illinois after hunters found skeletal remains in woods north of Carbondale.
According to the sheriff’s office, on October 28 around 12:05 p.m., they received a call from hunters saying suspected bones were found in the woods on N. Marion Street, north of Carbondale city limits.
Deputies responded and found the remains.
Jackson County detectives, crime scene investigators and members from the SIU Anthropology Department determined the remains were human. Investigators are working to identify them.
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-684-2177.
