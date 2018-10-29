1 dead in three-vehicle crash in Hickman County, KY

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Hickman County, Ky. on Monday, Oct. 29.
According to KSP, at 8:11 a.m. Lynn Lemons, 82, of Clinton, Ky, wsa traveling south on US 51 in a dump truck. Gerald Tucker, 22, also of Clinton, Ky, was traveling north on US 51. Tucker was driving a Fulton Transit vehicle at the time, but no passengers were in the vehicle.
Kathryn Thompson, 44, of Gideon, Missouri, was traveling north on US 51 as well when the trailer became detached and side-swiped Tucker, before hitting Thompson head on. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no known reason as to why the trailer detached.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
