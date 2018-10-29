2 charged following armed robbery at gas station in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after officers tracked them down after an armed robbery on Monday, October 29 in Carbondale, Illinois, according to Carbondale police.
It happened at Omar's Food Mart on East Walnut.
According to Carbondale police, the suspects were reported to be wearing masks and had handguns.
The suspects took money and items from the store before running south. Both suspects were captured within minutes after a police chase. The suspects had money and stolen items with them, according to police.
Joseph L. Paden, 20, of Chicago, Ill. was charged with armed robbery. Jered McPike was charged with armed robbery, obstructing and unlawful use of weapons. McPike was wanted on Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court for battery and an out-of-state warrant.
Paden and McPike were booked into the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.