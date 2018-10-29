Carbondale Police searching for 3 theft suspects, possibly involved in other incidents

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale, Illinois are trying to track down three suspects wanted in connection to a retail theft investigation at a sporting goods store.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, two unknown men and a woman stole merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday, Oct. 9 around 1:37 p.m. and all three left in a silver Ford Fusion that did not have a license plate attached to the vehicle.
Police say the three suspects are believed to be involved in another retail theft investigations in the area.
If you can identify the suspects or have information about the case, you asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
An investigation into the incident is on-going.
