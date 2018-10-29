Cape Girardeau restaurants prepare for Pres. Trump’s visit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - President Trump will be back in the Heartland on Monday, Nov. 5 and this could be good news for local businesses.
"He’ll draw a lot of people, and I imagine those people will want to have lunch or have dinner, and that’s great for the restaurants and food places around here cause it’ll be a big boom for their business,” said Bob Fox, City of Cape Girardeau mayor.
Fox also said President Trump’s visit will bring great exposure to Cape Girardeau.
"If I were in the restaurant business, I’d be ready for an onslaught,” said Mayor Fox.
"We’ll staff up obviously. We’ll make sure we have enough staff on hand to take care of a big crowd that may come in,” said Stuart Matthews, owner of Minglewood Brewery.
Matthews hopes Monday’s rally grows business not just for his restaurant but others around town.
"It’ll definitely be a positive effect on our sales and just really help us get our name out there. So I think it’ll be great just preparing for all of that,” said Layne Franklin, assistant manager for Bella Italia.
Franklin said it’ll be an opportunity to serve new customers, maybe even the President himself.
“I hope that he comes by and takes a second to dine in to our restaurant. I don’t know if he will. But if he does then we will be prepared to give him excellent service here at Bella Italia,” said Franklin.
"It’s just an honor I think to have a president visit your city. It’s only the fourth one in history. William Howard Taft was here, Ronald Regan was here, Bill Clinton was here, and this will be the fourth. So that’s a big deal,” said Mayor Fox.
