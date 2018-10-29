Calloway County Fiscal Court awarded $204,435 for critical road improvements

Calloway County, KY (KFVS) - Callow County Fiscal Court has received a fund to help with rework on Oct. 30.
According the KYTC, $204,435 in discretionary funds has been awarded and will be used for resurfacing on Lax Drive and Short Road.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”
Project submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the conditions of roads and determine the most critical needs based on the factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volume.
“These funds are critical in addressing the wear and tear to the roadway to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers in the area,” said Sen. Stan Humphries. “I’m thankful for the priority the Governor and Transportation Cabinet have put on maintaining what we have.”
Resurfacing work will address:
· Short Road (County Road 1410) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 1.881
· Lax Drive (County Road 1240) from milepoint 0.742 to milepoint 1.517
