Synagogue shooting impacts Heartland church congregations

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Church leaders in the Heartland talked with their congregation about the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the impact it has in our area.
Second Half Ministry Pastor Bart Smith in Sikeston said recent church shootings have had an impact on a lot of communities and various religions.
“This should be a safe haven and it’s just ridiculous that we have to come into churches nowadays and worry about stuff like this,” Smith said. “But it’s happening. To be aware is to be alive.”
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Ellen Gurnon in Cape Girardeau said she talked about the shooting in her Sunday morning services with her congregation.
She said it’s scary to hear what happened but relies on the security training they had for their church last year.
“We learned some things about locking doors after worship begins. All doors except one but then we direct people to that one door,” Gurnon said. “It’s easier to watch one door than five.”
She said people there feel more secure knowing they are watching out for them and are able to greet everyone coming in the door.
For Smith, he feels whatever the religion is, the place where you come together should be a comfortable and uplifting place. He said it’s about building relationships with everyone that will help.
“Leaders in the body of Christ, not just at this church but in communities, need to come together, build relationships with each other and do all we can to be on good terms, to know the people in the community and do the best we can to serve the community,” Smith stated.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.