Sunday Morning Outlook

A fast-moving ‘clipper’ system will make for windy but mild conditions today. As the system moves just to our north this morning a band of clouds and even isolated showers is possible (best chance of rain in So. Illinois north of 13)….but by afternoon we’ll be mostly clear again. However winds will increase quickly this morning and become quite strong from mid-morning through late afternoon. NW winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph especially over northern counties from Farmington and Ste. Gen east into Southern Illinois. Official Wind Advisories are in effect over much of So. Illinois. The nicest weather today will be over our southern counties where it will be a bit warmer and less windy. By tonight things will be calming down with mainly clear and chilly but quiet conditions…and Monday looks like a very nice day with mild temps and less wind.