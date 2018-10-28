Paducah, KY man arrested for credit card theft

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after being found with stolen credit cards according to the sheriff’s office.
Justin Combs, 35, of Paducah was found by deputies outside of Harley Davidson and used the cards at Range America and Subway.
According to the sheriff’s office, Combs faces the following charges:
- Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
- Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container (1st Offense)
- Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent
- Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under $500
- Theft – Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card (greater than 2 cards)
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.