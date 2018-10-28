Man injured after thrown from motorcycle in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle on Sunday, Oct. 28.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Eli Edmonds of Paducah was traveling west on Odgen Landing through the "S" curve, when he lost control of his bike and crashed on the north side of the road just before the railroad overpass.
Edmonds was thrown from his motorcycle and came to a rest in the curb.
A friend of Edmonds was a traveling a few hundred yards behind him and immediately stopped and assisted him.
The man was flown to an out of state hospital hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by West McCracken Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance and Paducah Police Department.
