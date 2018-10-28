First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Wednesday and Wednesday night are still looking wet as a cold front sinks south into the region and then a low pressure area spins up along the front. There will likely be regional differences in rain amounts and temperatures with this, but the overall forecast will be for rain and embedded thunderstorms. Right now there looks to be a potential for locally heavy rainfall, depending on the track of the low. This system should move out by Thursday morning, followed by a chilly, wet upper low somewhere in the region Friday. Hopefully this low will move out by the weekend; currently next weekend looks cool but mainly dry.