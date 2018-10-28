First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Looks like a pretty nice pattern to start the work week, before things turn cooler and wet by mid-week. Our gusty winds will die down after sunset, leaving us with a clear, cold and quiet night. Daybreak lows look to range from the low 30s in valleys to about 40 in the Bootheel. Monday will be a very nice day, with mainly sunny skies and pleasantly mild conditions….highs about 65 to 70. And nice weather continues through Monday night. Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and a southwest wind…but it will likely end up as the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s. Cooler weather arrives on Wednesday.
Wednesday and Wednesday night are still looking wet as a cold front sinks south into the region and then a low pressure area spins up along the front. There will likely be regional differences in rain amounts and temperatures with this, but the overall forecast will be for rain and embedded thunderstorms. Right now there looks to be a potential for locally heavy rainfall, depending on the track of the low. This system should move out by Thursday morning, followed by a chilly, wet upper low somewhere in the region Friday. Hopefully this low will move out by the weekend; currently next weekend looks cool but mainly dry.
10/28 ba
