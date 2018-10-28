First Alert: It’s a blustery day

Today, clouds and even an isolated shower or two possible this morning then mostly sunny this afternoon. Otherwise very breezy and mild. (Source: Brian Alworth/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 28, 2018

(KFVS) - A weather system moving just to our north this morning will make for a mild but very breezy day.

Winds will likely gust to over 30 miles per hour at times especially over southern Illinois.

Today, clouds and even an isolated shower or two possible this morning then mostly sunny this afternoon. Otherwise very breezy and mild. Afternoon highs about 67 north to 73 south. Wind Advisories are in effect for much of southern Illinois.

Good morning Heartland! We're in for a mild but blustery Sunday as a fast-moving weather system moves through the Midwest.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, October 28, 2018

Sunday night will be mainly clear and colder. Lows about 34 to 40.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. Not as breezy. Highs about 65 to 70.

