First Alert: It’s a blustery day

(KFVS) - A weather system moving just to our north this morning will make for a mild but very breezy day.
Winds will likely gust to over 30 miles per hour at times especially over southern Illinois.
Today, clouds and even an isolated shower or two possible this morning then mostly sunny this afternoon. Otherwise very breezy and mild. Afternoon highs about 67 north to 73 south. Wind Advisories are in effect for much of southern Illinois.
Sunday night will be mainly clear and colder. Lows about 34 to 40.
Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. Not as breezy. Highs about 65 to 70.
