Du Quoin man ejected from vehicle in crash

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 28.
According to Illinois State Police, 25-year-old Jerel Holmes was driving eastbound on Route 152 in Perry County at 1:30 a.m. When his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, just east of the intersection with Butternut Road.
After striking the tree, the vehicle overturned and Holmes was ejected.
He was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries and then later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
