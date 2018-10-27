Top 5 horror movie villains

(RNN) – The first real horror movie villains were ghoulish rogues like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Mummy and the Wolf Man.
But as films became more explicit with their scenarios of violence and mayhem, audiences stopped taking those classic antagonists seriously. A new generation of more threatening bad guys were needed.
So, beginning in the 1970s, moviegoers were introduced to more gruesome onscreen killers to haunt their dreams.
Here’s a list of the best and bloodiest of those vicious miscreants:
This was the second film of the Hannibal Lecter franchise, which debuted in 1986 with “Manhunter,” with actor Brian Cox portraying the brilliant psychiatrist cannibal.
But it was Anthony Hopkins who brought Lecter into the mainstream with his turn as the mad doctor in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Hopkins also made Lecter that rarest of movie monsters, the Oscar-winning kind, after he won Best Actor for the role in 1991.
Leatherface debuted in director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 low-budget slasher, and he kept frightening audiences seven films later.
This maniac chases you around wearing the faces of his victims and waving a roaring chainsaw. Enough said!
He first appeared in “Friday the 13th” in 1980. As of 2009, there have been 11 sequels.
He infamously stalks his victims with a large machete while wearing his iconic hockey mask. Just stay away from campsites.
Freddy Krueger was played by the inimitable Robert Englund from his first appearance in 1984 up until 2003.
He haunts you – and kills you – in your dreams. One, two, Freddy’s coming for you…
The “Halloween” franchise paved the way for mainstream slasher films, thanks to director John Carpenter’s 1978 original, which introduced Michael Myers, a homicidal psychiatric patient and masked embodiment of evil.
Appearing in nine sequels, he silently picks off his victims to perhaps the most recognizable theme song in horror history. For that alone he deserves the number one spot on this list.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.