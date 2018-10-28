No. 17 Penn State escapes No. 18 Iowa 30-24 with late stands

Tommy Stevens played the next two series at quarterback for Penn State, scoring on a 3-yard run that was set up by John Reid's 41-yard interception return. Stevens led a short drive late in the first half to set up Jake Pinegar's career-best 45-yard field goal to make it 17-all at the break. Pinegar bested that with a 49-yarder in the third quarter and made a 44-yard in the fourth after being 0 for 3 from 40 and beyond coming into the game. McSorley went back in for one series in the first half and Penn State went three-and-out.