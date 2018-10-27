McCracken Co., KY officials search for suspect in robbery investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help finding a robbery suspect.
At 4:55 a.m., McCracken County Central Dispatch received a call from employees at Five Star Convenience Mart on John L Puryear Drive about a robbery in progress.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies and Paducah Police Officers arrived on the scene and learned from employee statements that a slender build white male had entered the store, showed a small black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.
Officials said the man took an undisclosed amount of US Currency and fled the scene on foot northbound in the direction of Old Husbands Road.
Deputies said they believe the male got into a vehicle at that point and left the area.
He is described as a white male, slender build, 5’8” to 6’0” tall. He was dressed in dark gray sweat pants, and a white hooded sweat shirt. The man concealed his identity by wearing a surgical type mask.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, or your local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the Paducah Police Department, and the Reidland/Farley Fire Department.
