First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A cloudy, cool and damp morning underway with clouds and even some light drizzle or mist. We should eventually see some sunshine today, but as is typical this time of year, the clearing will likely be a slow, uneven process…and will develop west to east so it will end up a bit warmer west of the Mississippi and cooler and cloudier east. This evening will be mostly clear and chilly but quiet overall….temps should drop quickly into the 40s with mainly clear skies and light winds….though clouds will begin to increase again later on tonight as a weak system approaches.
Sunday is looking warmer but windier. Morning clouds should give way to mainly sunny and mild conditions…but gusty west to northwest winds will develop by mid-day and could gust to over 20 mph at times in the afternoon. Otherwise the period from tomorrow through about Tuesday looks pretty nice…with dry and mild conditions. Still some concerns about Halloween, however, as it looks like a cold front from the north will meet up with an upper trough from the southwest to bring rain and potential thunderstorms….especially Wednesday evening. Right now it looks like we could have some fairly heavy rains Wednesday and Wednesday night, unfortunately. Behind this system drier and cooler again for the end of the week.
