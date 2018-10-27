First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Sunday is looking warmer but windier. Morning clouds should give way to mainly sunny and mild conditions…but gusty west to northwest winds will develop by mid-day and could gust to over 20 mph at times in the afternoon. Otherwise the period from tomorrow through about Tuesday looks pretty nice…with dry and mild conditions. Still some concerns about Halloween, however, as it looks like a cold front from the north will meet up with an upper trough from the southwest to bring rain and potential thunderstorms….especially Wednesday evening. Right now it looks like we could have some fairly heavy rains Wednesday and Wednesday night, unfortunately. Behind this system drier and cooler again for the end of the week.