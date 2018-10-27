First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast

After a cloudy, damp morning things dried out fairly quickly today, resulting in a partly cloudy and cool afternoon…with highs in the upper 50s to lows 60s. Our next weather system will be a fast-moving ‘clipper’ system that will move just to our north early tomorrow with a few clouds and some gusty winds. Previously it had looked as though this system might bring some morning showers…but latest indications keep the rain just to our north and east...with just clouds expected mainly in our northern counties. As the system moves away we are looking for some pretty gusty west to northwest winds to develop; in fact wind advisories have been issued for tomorrow for much of Southern Illinois…otherwise tomorrow afternoon will be mainly sunny and rather mild with highs in the 60s north to 70s south.