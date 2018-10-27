First Alert: Cloudy, cool and damp today

(KFVS) - The weekend is looking pretty nice overall, but with some fine print, including lots of clouds on Saturday morning and some gusty winds on Sunday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says it will be cloudy, cool and damp on Saturday morning with a slow clearing developing west to east in the afternoon. Highs will be about 57 in the northeast and 64 in the southwest.
By Saturday night, it will be mostly clear with a few clouds after midnight. Lows will be 41-46.
Sunday is looking partly cloudy and warmer, but breezy. Afternoon highs will be near 70 but with gusty west winds.
