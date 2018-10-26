Woman charged with burglary after breaking into home in Graves Co., KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after officials said she broke into a home and stole several items in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to Graves County Sheriff’s Office officials, 26-year-old Chelsa Dial was charged with second-degree burglary.
Chief Deputy Davant Ramage reported that after announcements from the Kentucky State police about increased burglaries, two arrested from non-related burglaries were made in Graves County within 24 hours.
On Tuesday, Oct. 23 deputies took a report of a burglary and theft on Byrd Rd. While investigating, officials identified Dial of Mayfield, as a suspect in the burglary.
Dial was located on Old Dublin Rd. staying with a friend. Officials said she admitted to entering the residence and taking several items.
The stolen items were returned to the home and Dial was arrested and taken in to the Graves County Jail according to Graves County officials.
