What you need to know Oct. 26

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Friday, Oct. 26.
We’re waking up to clouds and drizzle all over the area.
Brian Alworth says we’ll have a gradual drying trend later today and rain should be done by about noon.
This afternoon will likely stay cloudy and cool, however, with an isolated light shower or sprinkle still possible. This evening will be cool and mainly cloudy with lows falling into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Saturday.
Our Sunday morning weather system is trending a bit farther to the northeast…with only a few passing clouds and a small chance of showers now indicated for early Sunday.
Sunday afternoon looks to be dry, breezy and even warmer. We may be approaching 70 by Sunday afternoon in some areas.
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump and Representative Mike Bost will host a rally on Saturday in Murphysboro, Illinois.
An opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals was held on Thursday, Oct. 25.
A 13-year-old is dead and a teen suspect is in custody after a shooting on Wednesday night.
Psychology might explain why people are so obsessed with horror movies.
Hershey’s chocolate will cost you more, starting next year.
An unnamed woman is looking for someone to recreate her mother’s 1953 ballroom-style wedding dress using her mom’s hair.
