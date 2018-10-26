Upcoming Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Workshop in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Bring the kids out to this free event pit on by the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion, Illinois.
Kids ages 10 to 15 can apply for a permit to participate in a Mentored Youth Hunt of ducks and geese on Saturday, Dec. 15.
According to refuge officials, hunters must have a valid Illinois Hunting license and completed a hunter education course to participate in the hunt.
Those invited will have their names drawn. They must attend a Waterfowl Hunting Workshop on Friday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Officials said the workshop includes firearm and boating safety as well as waterfowl identification, duck and goose calling, gear selection, wildlife conservation law and drawing for a blind selection and meeting their mentors.
Come hungry because details will be provided. Officials said one parent must attend the workshop as well.
Space for the workshop and hunt is limited and registration is required. Applications will be accepted up to Nov. 30. For more information, call or email the refuge at 618-997-3344 or craborchard@fws.gov.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.