Thompson named fourth president of Council on Postsecondary Education

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education unanimously selected Dr. Aaron Thompson as its fourth president after a nationwide search.
Thompson presently serves as the Council’s executive vice president and chief academic officer and will transition to his new responsibilities Nov. 1.
He is the first Kentucky native and African-American to hold the position since the Council was formed 21 years ago.
“We have greatly benefited at the state level by Aaron’s strategic leadership and statesmanship over the past decade. Time and time again, we have relied on Aaron as an essential advocate and leader across many fronts, including the critical areas of college opportunity and student success,” said Council Chair Sherrill Zimmerman.
“As a native of Clay County, a son of an illiterate coal miner and a mother with only an eighth grade education, I am not only a first-generation college graduate, I am a first- generation high school graduate," Thompson said. "Now, I am immensely fortunate to have an opportunity to represent that great opportunity to all citizens of Kentucky,” he said.
