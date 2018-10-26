Quake damages harbor, knocks out some power on Greek island

Damages are seen at the port of the western island of Zakynthos, Greece, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. A strong pre-dawn earthquake with magnitude 6.8 has struck off the western Greek tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, and was felt as far away as Athens, but authorities say there have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.(imerazante.gr via AP) (Uncredited)