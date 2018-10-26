Sit down with SEMO QB Santacaterina

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Daniel Santacaterina is the starting quarterback for the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.
He transferred from Northern Illinois University last winter.
Santacaterina won the starting quarterback job in summer camp and has since lead SEMO to its best start since 2010.
He was named the OVC Player of the Week after his home debut versus the University of Dayton.
Santacaterina has thrown for 16 touchdowns thus far this season and more than 1500 hundred yards.
Heartland Sports' Adam King got the chance to sit down with Santacaterina and discuss the Redhawks' record-breaking season so far.
The Redhawks play UT Martin on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
